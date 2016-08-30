‘Suicide bombing attack’ at Chinese embassy in Kyrgyzstan
Car carrying explosives understood to have rammed embassy’s gate before exploding
The Chinese embassy in Kyrgyzstan. Photo: Google Maps
An explosion near China’s embassy in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday was a “suicide car bombing attack”, state news agency Xinhua said, citing a Kyrgyz security official.
The driver of the vehicle tried to ram the embassy’s gate, the official was reported as saying.
The healthcare ministry earlier said the driver of the vehicle was killed and three people were injured.
More to follow.
Reuters