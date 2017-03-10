South Korea removes president after corruption scandal

President Park Geun-hye of South Korea has been formally removed from office after the country’s constitutional court unanimously upheld the parliament’s decision to impeach her after a corruption scandal.

Ms Park (65), the first woman to lead South Korea, becomes the country’s first democratically elected leader to be ousted, with an election expected on May 9th.

“The negative effects of the president’s actions and their repercussions are grave, and the benefits to defending the constitution by removing her from office are overwhelmingly large,” acting chief justice Lee Jung-mi said in a 20-minute ruling broadcast live on national television.

The political crisis has gripped the country for months. Ms Park was impeached on December 9th on charges of letting her friend of 40 years Choi Soon-sil meddle in state affairs.

Ms Park’s removal as president comes at a time of major tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The South’s bitter rival North Korea is pushing ahead with its nuclear programme, while relations with China are strained over the THAAD US missile-defence system currently being rolled out in South Korea.

Ms Park was accused of helping Ms Choi to put pressure on some of South Korea’s biggest industrial conglomerates, known as “chaebol,” to donate to two foundations set up to back her policy initiatives.

The court said she “continuously” violated the law and constitution throughout her term.

Ms Park was accused of soliciting bribes from the head of the Samsung Group for government favours, including backing a merger of two Samsung units in 2015 that was seen as supporting the succession of control over the country’s largest “chaebol”.

She was also accused of neglecting her duties during the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking that killed more than 300, although the constitutional court did not rule on those accusations.

Millions demonstrated every weekend on the streets calling for her to step down.

ADVERTISEMENT

A related corruption probe has targeted around 40 of the country’s most powerful figures, included Samsung Electronics’ heir-apparent Jay Y Lee.

Ms Park is stripped of her presidential immunity from prosecution and she could face legal proceedings.

“History is moving forward with the great power of the people,” said former opposition leader Moon Jae-in, who lost to Park in the 2012 election but has been leading presidential opinion polls with approval ratings of over 30 per cent.

“The Republic of Korea will now re-start upon this new and amazing experience,” said the Democratic Party member.