Shot in the neck: ex-Irish Times journalist while reporting in Philippines

The ABC’s Indonesia correspondent, Adam Harvey, has been hit in the neck by a stray bullet in the Islamic State-occupied city of Marawi in the Philippines.

The injury is understood to not be life-threatening, with Harvey tweeting that he was okay despite the bullet being “still in my neck”.

Australian journalist Adam Harvey receives medical treatment from a gunshot wound on Thursday as fighting between Islamist militants and government forces continues on Mindanao Island in the southern Philippines. Photograph: Linus G Escandor II/EPA

Earlier, CNN reported that Harvey was being treated in the Amai Pakpak medical centre. A video posted to Facebook showed him receiving treatment while talking on the phone.

“It literally just looks like I’ve been hit with a cricket ball,” he said. “I’ve got to go, but I’m okay.”

The ABC said: “Indonesia correspondent Adam Harvey has been injured while on assignment in Marawi in the Philippines and is currently receiving medical treatment.”

Harvey was wounded while reporting on the continuing battle between Islamist militants and government forces , after Islamic State, also known as Isis, overran the city three weeks ago, on the southernmost island of Mindanao.

On Wednesday, Harvey reported the story of five construction workers in Marawi who narrowly avoided Islamic State fighters while fleeing the besieged city .

Two were shot in the leg during their escape. “We saw lots of bodies on the street,” one said. “I didn’t look at them because I was running.”

Nearly all 200,000 residents of Marawi have evacuated the city after the surprise Islamic State invasion began on May 23rd. Philippines president Rodrigo Duerte has placed the entire island of Mindanao under martial law .

But it is estimated that between 500 and 1,000 civilians remain inside the city, with 100 civilians and 58 members of security forces confirmed killed.

Government forces have been unable to dislodge fighters led by the Maute, a local criminal group who have pledged allegiance to Islamic State, despite helicopter and tank strikes over the past two weeks.

Before joining the ABC, Harvey was a reporter at the Sydney Morning Herald. He worked as a news reporter and technology writer for The Irish Times between 2007 and 2009.

He is the brother of the Sunday Telegraph deputy editor, Claire Harvey, and the son of the late Nine Network political correspondent, Peter Harvey.

Guardian service