Russia to expel 35 US diplomats in tit-for-tat response to Obama move

Russia’s foreign ministry has announced plans to expel 35 US diplomats in a tit-for-tat response to the US decision to kick out the same number of Russian officials on Thursday.

The Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said he was recommending the expulsions to President Vladimir Putin.

He also said US diplomatic representatives should be forbidden from using an embassy country house and warehouse - another direct response to US moves against Russia.

Lavrov said 31 diplomats would be removed from the Russian embassy in Moscow, and four from the country’s consulate in St Petersburg, agencies reported.

There was no immediate confirmation that Putin had accepted the proposal from the foreign ministry.

US intelligence services believe Russia ordered cyber-attacks on the Democratic National Committee, Hillary Clinton’s campaign and other political organisations, in an attempt to influence the election in favour of the Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

Lavrov said the allegations were “baseless”.

Overnight the foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, launched a stinging attack on the outgoing Obama administration, which she called “foreign policy losers”.

Obama said Americans should “be alarmed by Russia’s actions”.

He added that more actions would be taken, “some of which will not be publicised”.

Diplomatic expulsions are normally met with reciprocal action.

In 2001, the George W Bush administration kicked out 51 Russian diplomats it said were spies. Russia responded by telling 50 US diplomats to leave Russia.

In this case, however, Moscow may pause for thought.

With Trump, who has spoken positively about Russia and Vladimir Putin, just three weeks away from the White House, Russia may feel it is inadvisable to kick out 35 US diplomats.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would take into account the fact that Trump would soon replace Obama as it drafted its response.

Russian authorities on Thursday ordered that the Anglo-American School of Moscow be closed, according to CNN, citing a US official briefed on the matter.

The school serves children of US, British and Canadian embassy personnel, and the move would make a Russian posting difficult for US diplomats with families.

‘Hapless’

There was no official confirmation of the move, which may be in retaliation for the US closing two recreational facilities run by the Russian government that it said were used for espionage.

Russia has repeatedly denied the hacking allegations, and reacted furiously to Obama’s measures.

Zakharova wrote: “The people who have spent eight years in the White House are not an administration, they are a group of foreign policy losers, embittered and short-sighted. Today, Obama officially proved this.”

Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the international affairs committee in the upper house of the Russian parliament, was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying the US move represented “the death throes of political corpses”.

The Twitter feed of the Russian embassy in London, meanwhile, called the Obama administration “hapless”and attached a picture of a duck with the word “lame” emblazoned across it.

A Russian diplomatic source told Interfax that the US move was “completely unexpected” and many of the diplomats had been preparing to celebrate New Year’s Eve, the biggest Russian holiday.

Many were struggling to find tickets back to Russia, as planes were full because of the holiday season, the source said.

On Thursday, Trump, who has previously dismissed reports of Russian interference in the election, said in a statement: “It’s time for our country to move on to bigger and better things.”

He added, however, that “in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation”.

In a conference call with reporters, senior White House officials said the president-elect’s transition team had been informed of the sanctions before they were announced on Thursday. Trump and Obama spoke on Wednesday, they said.

The officials added that the actions were a necessary response to “very disturbing Russian threats to US national security”.

“There has to be a cost and a consequence for what Russia has done,” a senior administration official said.

“It is an extraordinary step for them to interfere in the democratic process here in the United States of America. There needs to be a price for that.”

Guardian