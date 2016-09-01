‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse delights astronomy fans
Sky-watchers flock to watch the moment when the moon blots out most of the sun
Photo taken in Saint-Louis, on the Indian Ocean island of Réunion, shows the moon covering the sun during an annular solar eclipse. Photograph: Richard Bouhet/AFP/Getty Images
A solar eclipse delighted astronomy fans on Réunion in the Indian Ocean on Thursday, drawing sky-watchers outside to watch the moon pass before the sun to make a so-called “ring of fire”.
Some 3,000 people gathered on the southwestern side of the French-governed island to see the “annular solar eclipse” - the moment when the moon blots out most of the sun, creating the appearance of a bright ring around its edges.
Wearing protective glasses, residents and tourists watched and took pictures of the astronomical phenomenon for several hours.
“I [once] saw a solar eclipse . . . but I have never seen an annular solar eclipse before,” Austrian tourist Beate Sosz said. “It is great.”
Reuters