Powerful earthquake strikes off New Zealand coast

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 has struck off the coast of New Zealand, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The quake hit 169km northeast of Gisborne and had a depth of 30km, the USGS said.

Twitter users in New Zealand’s North Island reported being woken up by shaking.

Tsunami

The quake did not pose any danger of a tsunami on the Pacific coast of Canada or the US, the US National Tsunami Warning Centre said.

The Chilean navy also said it did not expect a tsunami on the coast of the South American nation.

The USGS originally reported the quake as of 7.2-magnitude, but later downgraded it to 7.1.

