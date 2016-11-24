Power plant accident in China kills more than 40 people

More than 40 people have died and a number are still trapped after a coal-fired power plant’s cooling tower collapsed at a building site in Jiangxi province in eastern China.

The accident occurred in Fengcheng at about 7 am local time, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The total number of the workers involved in the accident remains unknown, and rescue work is underway.

The death toll was likely to rise because an unknown number of people were still trapped, it said.

Five injured workers have been sent to hospital, and 68 people were at the site at the time of the accident.

Fatal accidents and mining disasters are common in China, but public unease has grown after an explosion at a chemical storage facility in the port city of Tianjin last year killed 179 people.

President Xi Jinping said authorities would learn their lesson from the accident in Tianjin.