Over 40 people injured after 37-vehicle pile-up in China

A 37-vehicle pile-up on a motorway in northern China killed four people and injured more than 40 on Monday, disrupting traffic in both directions, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

Most of the vehicles involved in the accident in Shanxi province were large trucks, the report said, adding that the cause of the accident was being investigated.

About 200,000 people die on Chinese roads each year, according to the World Health Organisation.

In a bid to improve road safety, the government has recently cracked down on the overloading of trucks.

Reuters