North Korea ‘tests new high-powered rocket engine’

North Korea has ground-tested a new type of high-powered engine for long-range rockets, its official KCNA news agency announced, not long after the US and China vowed closer co-operation following Pyongyang’s fifth nuclear test.

“The test showed that thrust and other technological indexes of the engine accurately reached the estimated values and its operational system remained stable during a 200 seconds-long working time,” the North’s official KCNA agency said in a statement.

The rocket engine test, which North Korea says is for launching satellites, comes after the North conducted its biggest-ever nuclear test earlier this month, and as South Korea says it believes Pyongyang is gearing up to conduct further atomic detonations.

Leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test at the Sohae Space Centre personally and praised aerospace officials for “having successfully and devotedly carried out the task given by the Party in a short span of time”.

Officials should get ready to launch a satellite as soon as possible, “and thus bring the news of greater victory to the people who have steadfastly lived and struggled under the leadership of the Party, unwaveringly trusting it, though they have fastened their belts owing to the enemies’ harsh sanctions and moves to stifle the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea).”

There is growing speculation that the North might be planning to launch another long-range missile or some other provocative act to mark the 68th anniversary of the foundation of the ruling Worker’s Party on October 10th.

Propulsion power

Speaking to the Yonhap news agency, a spokesperson for South Korea’s military said Pyongyang had most likely tested a high-powered rocket engine that could be used on a long-range missile.

“Given Pyongyang claims the single engine’s thrust reached 80 (ton force), there seems to be an improvement in the engine’s propulsion power. We are still analysing if the test was really successful,” the spokesperson said.

The United States, Japan and South Korea have called for additional United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang because of the growing number of nuclear tests and ballistic missile firings in defiance of international censure.

China, the North’s only significant ally and biggest trading partner, has signed up to the UN sanctions so far but has resisted further measures, calling instead for the resumption of multilateral talks to resolve the issue.

However, in a meeting between US president Barack Obama and China’s premier Li Keqiang on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly session in New York, the two agreed to step up cooperation on the UN Security Council and in law-enforcement channels.

The initial focus would be on Hongxiang Industrial Development Co, an industrial conglomerate believed to be playing a role in helping North Korea’s nuclear programme.

The US and its allies are currently discussing more sanctions against North Korea at the UN.

Additional reporting: Agencies