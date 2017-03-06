North Korea fires ballistic missiles into sea near Japan

North Korea has fired four ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan in what appears to be a sign of outrage at the ongoing joint military drills between South Korea and the United States.

The provocative barrage of missiles comes at a time of growing pressure on North Korea over its nuclear programme and allegations that it carried out the assassination in Malaysia of the half-brother of leader Kim Jong-un.

The launch also coincides with the opening of the National People’s Congress in Beijing, the largely symbolic annual parliament in Pyongyang’s ally China, which has expressed irritation with provocative acts by the North.

Tensions are ratcheting up almost daily in the region.

The US said at the weekend it may consider redeploying a tactical nuclear weapon to South Korea as a deterrent against growing nuclear and missile threats posed by Pyongyang.

The United States has about 28,500 troops and equipment stationed in the South.

The four projectiles were launched from an area near the North’s Dongchang-ri long-range missile site at 7.36am and flew about 1,000 kilometres before splashing into the East Sea, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff told South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

There were fears initially that the projectiles were intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), which are capable of reaching the west of the US mainland if launched at a high angle.

However, experts later said they believed the missiles were either short-range Scuds, with a range of 500-700 km or mid-range Rodong missiles with a range of 1,300-1500km.

South Korea’s acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn condemned the launches as a direct challenge to the international community.

It said Seoul would swiftly deploy the US anti-missile defence system despite angry objections from China.

Some of the missiles landed in waters 300km from Japan’s northwest coast, Japan’s Defence Minister Tomomi Inada said in Tokyo, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said “strong protests” had been lodged with North Korea.

“The launches are clearly in violation of (United Nations) Security Council resolutions. It is an extremely dangerous action,” Mr Abe told parliament.

North Korea is strongly critical of the annual drills, which it sees as preparation for war, and often conducts missile launches to coincide with the exercises.

North Korea test-fired a new type of missile into the sea early last month, and has promised to continue to launch new strategic weapons.

Iit conducted its fifth and most powerful nuclear test last September.