North Korea ‘conducts nuclear test’ despite threat of sanctions

North Korea conducted its fifth underground nuclear test on Friday, South Korean officials said.

The test was conducted despite threats of more sanctions from the United States and the United Nations. The latest test, according to the officials, produced a more powerful explosive yield than the North’s previous detonations, indicating that the country was making progress in its efforts to build a functional nuclear warhead.

A statement from the South Korean military also said that an artificial tremor, registered as magnitude 5.0, had originated from Punggye-ri in northeastern North Korea, where the North has conducted its four previous underground nuclear tests.

A senior defence ministry official later told reporters that his ministry had concluded that the tremor was caused by a nuclear detonation. The ministry estimated the explosive yield as being equivalent to 10 kilotons of TNT, the most powerful detonation unleashed in a North Korean nuclear test so far, according to the official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

The South Korean government estimated the North’s last nuclear test, conducted in January, at 4.8 magnitude with an explosive yield of 6 to 9 kilotons. By comparison, the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 exploded with 15 kilotons of energy.

Prime minister Hwang Kyo-ahn of South Korea called an emergency meeting of top security officials, while president Park Geun-hye cut short a visit to Laos, the president’s office said.

The episode unfolded less than a day after US president Barack Obama concluded the final Asian tour of his presidency and highlighted the conundrums that the North Korean threat presents to the United States and China, which have often been at odds over how to respond to the bellicose acts of North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

‘Seismic activity’

In Washington, Ned Price, a National Security Council spokesman, said: “We are aware of seismic activity on the Korean Peninsula in the vicinity of a known North Korean nuclear test site. We are monitoring and continuing to assess the situation in close coordination with our regional partners.”

The nuclear test sets the stage for a new round of tensions on the divided Korean Peninsula, and heightens anxieties elsewhere in Asia and beyond. For the past two decades, Washington has been struggling in vain to stop North Korea’s bellicose, anti-American leaders from arming the country with nuclear weapons.

Although it was long thought that North Korean nuclear and missile tests were intended as muscle flexing for both internal and external consumption, and as a way to exact concessions from the great powers,a growing number of experts and officials say that the North may be committed to assembling a nuclear arsenal that would include smaller weapons that could be mounted on short-range missiles.

Mr Park said later on Friday that the latest test proved a “fanatical recklessness of the Kim Jong Un regime”.

“The only thing the Kim Jong Un regime will get from this nuclear test will be more intensified sanctions from the international community and deeper isolation,” Mr Park said. “This kind of provocation will only quicken its eventual self-destruction.”

Prime minister Shinzo Abe of Japan said if a test had been conducted, “it simply cannot be justified.” He added that he had instructed government security analysts to collect as much information as possible and share it with the United States, South Korea, China and Russia.

There was no immediate official reaction from China, North Korea’s biggest economic benefactor and closest political ally, though the state-run People’s Daily reported on its social media account that “tremors were strongly felt” in the Chinese city of Yanji on the border with North Korea.

Though Beijing’s relations have been strained over Pyongyang’s growing nuclear ambitions, China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has refrained from severely punishing Kim.

New York Times