North Korea blames Malaysia for death of Kim Jong-nam

North Korea has blamed the Malaysian government for the death of leader Kim Jong-un’s estranged half-brother and accused its bitter rivals South Korea of generating a conspiracy over the killing.

Malaysian police suspect eight North Koreans of involvement in the killing of Kim Jong-nam, who died on February 13th at Kuala Lumpur airport after two women wiped an unidentified toxic substance on his face as he awaited a flight back to Macau.

In the first official media report, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) accused Malaysia of demonstrating an “unfriendly attitude”.

The report said Malaysian authorities had initially told North Korea that a person bearing a diplomatic passport had died after a heart attack but changed its story after South Korean reports the man had been poisoned.

“What merits more serious attention is the fact that the unjust acts of the Malaysian side are timed to coincide with the anti-DPRK conspiratorial racket launched by the South Korean authorities,” KCNA said, accusing Seoul of “working out a scenario” for the case.

DPRK is the acronym for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The KCNA report did not acknowledge Kim Jong-nam, the eldest son of the late former leader Kim Jong-il, was the estranged half-brother of Kim Jong-un, nor mention his name.

Malaysia police say four of the North Korean suspects fled the country on the day of his death and have already returned to Pyongyang.

They have arrested Ri Jong-chol (46) and are looking for three others thought to be still at large in Malaysia, including Hyon Kwang-song, (44), a second secretary at the North Korean embassy, and Kim Uk-il (37) who works for national flag carrier Air Koryo.

‘Immoral’ autopsy

Pyongyang condemned Malaysia for not handing over his body to North Korea and of pressing ahead with an “illegal and immoral” autopsy, which infringed on North Korea’s sovereignty and was a human rights violation.

“This proves that the Malaysian side is going to politicise the transfer of the body in utter disregard of international law and morality,” the KCNA said.

“The biggest responsibility for his death rests with the government of Malaysia as the citizen of the DPRK died in its land,” the KCNA report said.

The statements from North Korea are sure to intensify an already simmering row between Pyongyang and one of its few remaining regional allies.

North Korea’s top envoy to Malaysia Kang Chol has claimed Malaysia colluded with Seoul in investigating the case.

Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak said the investigation was fair, criticising Mr Kang’s remarks as “diplomatically rude” and the Malaysians have recalled their ambassador to Pyongyang.

Kim Jong-nam was living in the former Portuguese enclave under the protection of Beijing for years.

As the elder son he would have been next in line to assume control of the dynastic regime, but he apparently fell out of favour with his father Kim Jong-il for attempting to enter Japan with a fake passport in 2001, ostensibly en route to Disneyland.