More than 130 inmates escape in Philippines jailbreak

More than 130 inmates escaped after suspected Muslim rebels attacked a jail in the southern Philippines.

Dozens of gunmen stormed the North Cotabato District Jail in Kidapawan, in Cotabato Province, before dawn on Wednesday.

Jail warden Superintendent Peter Bongat said a guard was killed and an inmate was wounded in a gunfight.

Kidapawan police chief Superintendent Leo Ajero said two prisoners of the 132 who escaped had been recaptured, and army troops and police were searching for the others. The jail held more than 1,500 inmates.

Local village leader Alexander Austria told The Associated Press by telephone that he and his men captured one of the men.

He said the exchanges of gunfire woke his village, which was several miles from the prison, and he immediately posted guards because of worries the attackers and escaped inmates could enter the village.

“We heard the gunfire and we sprang into action to guard our village,” he said. “We were afraid the escapees could try to enter our village to hide or take hostages.”

PA