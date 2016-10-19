Manila police van rams into protesters at anti-US rally

A Philippine police van rammed into protesters, leaving several bloodied, as an anti-US rally turned violent at the American embassy in Manila.

At least three student activists had to be taken to hospital after they were run over by the van driven by a police officer, protest leader Renato Reyes said.

TV footage showed the van repeatedly ramming the protesters as it drove wildly back and forth after activists surrounded and started hitting the vehicle with wooden batons they seized from police.

In front of horrified crowds, including video-journalists and photographers, the van suddenly charged backwards, then forward twice over a space of about 20m, barrelling through the scattered protesters.

A few were hit but somehow managed to stand.

Some screamed in surprise, others threw stones at the van and shouted.

A speaker called the police “puppies of imperialists” on a loudspeaker.

“There was absolutely no justification for it,” Mr Reyes said of the violent police dispersal of about 1,000 protesters.

“Even as the president vowed an independent foreign policy, Philippine police forces still act as running dogs of the US.”

Police lobbed tear gas and arrested at least 23 protesters who broke through a line of riot police and threw red paint at the officers and a US government seal at the start of the rally at the seaside embassy compound.

A fire engine doused the rowdy protesters with water to push them back, but they took hold of the water hose and confronted the outnumbered police with rocks and red paint.

After breaking through the police corridor, they scribbled “US troops out now” and other slogans at the embassy’s tall fence with red paint.

The protesters, consisting of students, workers and tribespeople, were demanding an end to the presence of visiting US troops in the Philippines and to support a call by president Rodrigo Duterte for a foreign policy not dependent on the US, the country’s long-time treaty ally.

The activists came from the largest left-wing umbrella group called Bayan (Nation), which has organised regular anti-US protests in front of the embassy for decades, most of which are peaceful.

Mr Duterte was on a state visit to China, where he is seeking to repair relations strained under his predecessor over territorial conflicts in the South China Sea.

He is also seeking to expand two-way trade and investments and financing for badly needed infrastructure projects.

Amid an uneasy relationship with the US, Mr Duterte has tried to reach out to China and Russia, bringing uncertainty to his country’s long alliance with America.

But the protesters also opposed the president’s effort to lean towards China.

“The Philippines will not be dictated on, whether by the US or China,” they said in a statement.

The violence happened as the police and Mr Duterte are under increased international scrutiny for their alleged role in the killings of thousands of drug suspects and pushers as part of the president’s war on illegal drugs.

