Man dies in single car crash in Co Louth

A man in his sixties has been killed in an early morning crash in Co Louth.

The driver and only occupant of the car died in the crash at Rassan, on the Dundalk to Castleblaney road (N53) at 7am.

The road has been closed to allow for a forensic investigation of the scene.

Anyone who was on the road between 6.30am and 7.15am is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on (042) 9388400.