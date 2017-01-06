Indian actor Om Puri dies aged 66
Star of East is East and one of India’s most critically acclaimed actors found dead at home
Indian Bollywood actor Om Puri waving as he attends the UK Gala Screening of the film, The Hundred Foot Journey in London in 2014. Photograph: Getty Images/AFP
Om Puri, one of India’s most critically acclaimed actors, who starred in films across Hollywood, Bollywood and the UK, had died in Mumbai.
The 66-year-old was found dead at his home on Friday morning, reportedly after suffering a heart attack.
Mr Puri, born in the northern state of Haryana, made his film debut in the 1976 film Ghashiram Kotwal.
A versatile artist, Mr Puri became a key player in India’s arthouse cinema scene in the 1980s and 1990s but achieved international fame for his roles in Hollywood films such as City of Joy, Wolf, and Charlie Wilson’s War.
He was also known in the UK for his roles in British films such as My Son the Fanatic and East is East.
He received an honorary OBE in 2004 for his contribution to British cinema and in 1990 was awarded the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours.
Actors, athletes and fans, including the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, have posted tributes to Mr Puri on social media.
The Guardian