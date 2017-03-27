Hong Kong protesters face courts despite new leader’s pledge

Hong Kong opposition democrats are alarmed at the timing of a police decision to push prosecution of leaders of the 2014 pro-democracy protests, known as the Umbrella Revolution, one day after newly elected Beijing-backed leader Carrie Lam promised reconciliation.

Ms Lam, Hong Kong’s former chief secretary, was chosen by a 1,194-person committee on Sunday to lead the city. In her victory speech she promised to mend political divisions that have dogged legislative and policymaking efforts.

On Monday, Hong Kong police called nine organisers of 2014’s pro-democracy demonstrations, including parliamentarian Tanya Chan and University of Hong Kong law professor Benny Tai, to say they would face charges.

Organisers of the Umbrella Movement either reported themselves to police or were arrested in 2015, shortly after a police crackdown ended the protests.

The timing of the phone calls will reopen wounds in a city still divided 2½ years after the protests brought large parts of the city to a standstill for months.

Ms Lam, who takes office on July 1st, said she could not interfere with prosecutions carried out by the current administration of CY Leung.

“I made it very clear that I want to unite society and bridge the divide that has been causing us concern, but all these actions should not compromise the rule of law in Hong Kong and also the independent prosecution process that I have just mentioned,” she told reporters.

Hong Kong has been run on a “one country, two systems” basis since reverting to Chinese rule in 1997, but there are signs Beijing is trying to tighten its grip on the former British colony, angry at calls for greater autonomy.

“The timing is absolutely baffling. The decision to prosecute was made the day after Carrie Lam’s win, the candidate who presumably ran on a platform of reconciliation and unity,” said commentator Jason Ng, a lawyer who has written a book about the 2014 democracy protests called Umbrellas in Bloom.

‘Polarised society’

“She said she wanted to heal a polarised society and narrow the gap between the pro-Beijing and pro-democracy camps. So many are still trying to make out the motivation behind it. Perhaps she wanted to set the right tone of being tough. Perhaps she didn’t make the decision at all,” Mr Ng told The Irish Times.

Many democracy activists believe the decision was made at the behest of the Liaison Office, the de facto Chinese consulate in Hong Kong.

Student leader Joshua Wong of the Demosisto party said the move “just proves the hard line of [Chinese] president Xi Jinping.”

Nathan Law, who became the youngest legislator in Hong Kong history when elected to the legislature in September last year at the age of 23, said the decision to prosecute the Umbrella Revolution leaders showed the government was continuing a hardline approach dealing with civil society. “It is crystal clear that the target of the Beijing government is to wipe out all democratic forces in Hong Kong – from the prosecution of Umbrella Movement leaders to unseating democratic lawmakers,” Mr Law said in a statement.

Last year, government prosecutors failed to have jail sentences imposed on Mr Law and two other student protesters.

“Beginning today, the opposition shall reunite to become an effective force of resistance against authoritarianism,” said Mr Law.