Hong Kong police detain nine democracy activists

Hong Kong police have expanded their crackdown on government opponents with the arrest of nine democracy activists over a protest last November outside Beijing’s representative office, the political group Demosisto has said.

There have been growing calls in Hong Kong for greater autonomy and even independence from China since the Umbrella protests of late 2014.

The protests blocked off large parts of downtown Hong Kong for 79 days, but did not succeed in securing any concessions on democracy from Beijing.

Since then, the democracy movement has been the subject of numerous court actions by Hong Kong’s government.

Currently, 10 of Hong Kong’s 30 opposition politicians are fighting court cases.

The nine activists, from Demosisto, the League of Social Democrats, and Student Fight for Democracy, were picked up early on Thursday morning on suspicion of unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct in a public place.

The round-up followed November’s protest against an interpretation by Beijing of Hong Kong’s constitution, the Basic Law, Demosisto said.

“We believe the arrest was made regarding their participation in the demonstration against the interpretation of the Basic Law near the Central Liaison Office on November 6th,” said activist Joshua Wong, who is a co-founder of Demosisto.

The protest related to the treatment of two pro-independence politicians, Sixtus “Baggio” Leung and Yau Wai-ching.

Leung and Wai-ching were elected to the Legislative Council, but were disqualified for using derogatory language against China in their swearing-in oaths, and for unfurling during the ceremony a banner saying: “Hong Kong is not China.”

Earlier this week, Leung and Wai-ching were arrested and charged by Hong Kong police over an attempt to storm the legislative chambers.

‘Heal divisions’

Carrie Lam, who was chosen by a small elite group as the territory’s chief executive in March, has promised to heal divisions in the region.

Hong Kong’s sovereignty was transferred from the UK to China in 1997, with the promise of press and judicial freedom for the territory and a much higher degree of autonomy than in Mainland China. Hong Kong was also promised greater democracy.

However, Beijing has resisted greater representation for the financial hub and there have been growing signs of interference by China in Hong Kong’s affairs.

“The repeated use of vague charges against prominent figures in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement reeks of an orchestrated and retaliatory campaign by the authorities to punish those that advocate for democracy in Hong Kong,” said Mabel Au, director of Amnesty International Hong Kong.

“The Hong Kong government should be protecting freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, but instead it appears intent on intimidating people who are challenging the authorities.

“Arrests and prosecutions aimed at shutting down participation in peaceful protests must stop.”

Additional reporting: Reuters