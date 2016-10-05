Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong detained in Thailand

Joshua Wong, the teenage Hong Kong student leader who helped organise the 79-day Occupy Central protests in 2014, was detained on arrival in Thailand and barred entry at China’s request, his supporters said.

Mr Wong (19) is a co-founder of the Demosisto party, which calls for self-determination for Hong Kong. He was due to speak at an event at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok to mark the 40th anniversary of a Thai military massacre of 46 students in 1976 but was held by authorities at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

“Demosisto strongly condemns the Thai government for unreasonably limiting Wong’s freedom and right to entry, and requests the immediate release of Wong. In the meantime, we request the Hong Kong Immigration Department’s assistance in assuring Wong’s safety,” Demosisto said in a statement.

In May last year, Mr Wong was denied entry by Malaysia when he was due to give a series of talks on democracy in China.

Since a 2014 coup, Thailand’s military junta has cracked down on dissent, arresting dozens of students and activists. There has also been a growing closeness with China, a major economic partner in the region.

“We spoke to immigration, who said that Wong was detained on the request of the Chinese government,” Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal, a student and one of the organisers of the event, told the Reuters news agency.

“We do not agree with this action by the Thai government who are infringing on basic rights and stopping its citizens from acquiring knowledge about democracy,” Mr Netiwit said.

In an interview with Hong Kong’s Sunday Morning Post, Mr Netiwit said he hoped Mr Wong could inspire young people to raise their voices in the military-led country in similar fashion to the Umbrella movement.

Hong Kong’s secretary for justice Rimsky Yuen Kwok-keung was also due to visit Bangkok on Wednesday for a business trip.

Last month, Hong Kong government prosecutors failed in their bid to have jail sentences imposed on Mr Wong and his colleagues Nathan Law (23), who was elected to the Hong Kong legislature last month, and student leader Alex Chow (25) for their role in the Occupy protests.

A magistrate’s court sentenced Mr Wong to 80 hours of community service in August on a charge of unlawful assembly for taking part in a sit-in during the protests in 2014, which brought the Asian financial hub to a standstill.

Hong Kong was guaranteed a high degree of autonomy when the former Crown colony reverted to Chinese rule in 1997, and the Umbrella protests were one of the toughest tests for the Beijing government in decades.

The Hong Kong government under the rule of pro-Beijing chief executive CY Leung stood its ground in the face of the protests, and the Occupy movement fizzled out but it has received fresh impetus of late with the election of young pro-democracy candidates to the Legislative Council and the rise of a movement calling for more autonomy for Hong Kong.

In an interview with The Irish Times last month, Mr Wong had said he was unsure if he would travel to Thailand for the event, as he feared for his safety after the case of Gui Minhai, one of five missing Hong Kong booksellers who published gossipy books about the ruling Chinese Communist Party elite, was reportedly abducted by Chinese security forces while on holiday in Thailand.

Despite his youth, he is a seasoned political campaigner. In 2012, aged 15, he set up the student group Scholarism, which blocked a Beijing-backed plan to introduce “moral and national education” classes in Hong Kong schools.

Additional reporting: Reuters