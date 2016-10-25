Four killed on ride at Australia’s biggest theme park

Four people have been killed in an accident at a theme park on Australia’s east coast, officials said.

Two men and two women died while on the Thunder River Rapids ride at Dreamworld, a popular attraction on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

“Dreamworld is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts around the incident,” theme park officials said in a statement, adding that they were working closely with emergency authorities and police.

“Dreamworld’s focus and priority is with the families of those involved in this tragedy and will be providing an update to the public as soon as information becomes available.”

Queensland police said they were called to the site at Coomera around 2.20pm following reports that a number of people had been injured by a conveyor belt.

“Four adults have been confirmed as being deceased.

“Police and other emergency services remain on the scene and no further information can be released at this stage.”

Aerial footage showed emergency workers beside one of the ride’s six-seat carriages on the conveyor belt, close to where people get on and off the ride.

Dreamworld is about 24km north of the Gold Coast and about 55km south of Brisbane. It is the largest theme park in Australia and one of four theme parks on the Gold Coast.

Aerial footage of the park showed paramedics at the rapids ride, which whisks riders in circular rafts along a fast-moving, man-made river. The Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were on the scene.

Police said they would provide more details at a news conference later on Tuesday.