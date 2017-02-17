Former Hong Kong leader found guilty of corruption

A former leader of Hong Kong has been convicted of corruption over a luxury apartment in mainland China, according to reports.

The South China Morning Post and broadcaster RTHK said a nine-member jury has found Donald Tsang guilty of one count of misconduct.

Tsang served as the chief executive of the Asian financial centre from 2005 to 2012.

He is the highest-ranking current or former official in the city to be convicted of corruption.

It is one of several recent cases that have shaken public confidence and raised concerns about ties between Hong Kong’s leaders and wealthy tycoons.

The reports said jurors found Tsang guilty of one of two counts of misconduct in public office.

They could not decide on a third count of accepting an advantage.

PA