Five killed as plane crashes into Melbourne shopping centre

A plane that crashed into a shopping centre near Essendon airport in Melbourne, killing five people, had a “catastrophic engine failure” shortly after takeoff, police have said.

An Australian pilot and four US tourists heading to King Island, Tasmania to play golf were on the twin-engine aircraft, which left the airport about 9am local time on Tuesday (10pm Irish time on Monday).

“The pilot unfortunately attempted to return to Essendon but has crashed into the DFO at Essendon Fields,” a police assistant commissioner, Stephen Leane, told reporters.

Mr Leane said there had been “a number of fatalities” but none of the staff at the shopping centre - which was not yet open to the public - had been killed.

The US embassy has confirmed that four of its citizens were killed.

The crash happened at around 9am local time (10pm Irish time). Photograph: Metropolitan Fire Brigade/AFP/Getty Images

The state premier, Daniel Andrews, said it was the worst civil aviation disaster in Victoria for 30 years, and commended the work of emergency service personnel who attended the scene.

Essendon airport and the DFO shopping centre have been closed indefinitely to allow for investigations by the coroner and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

Only police, ambulance, and firefighting planes, which are based at Essendon, were given clearance to fly.

Victoria’s police minister confirmed earlier on Tuesday that the plane was a commercial charter flight bound for the island in the Bass Strait.

‘Large fireball’

Supt Mick Frewen said at a press conference earlier on Tuesday that police did not know how many people may have been in the shopping centre when the crash occurred. “We have been unable to assess the scene because the fire is still burning,” Mr Frewen said.

“As soon as the MFP [Metropolitan Fire Brigade] put out the fire we will do an assessment on the structural integrity of the building, and then we will send in people to check for injuries or fatalities.”

Mr Frewen confirmed it was a charter flight.

A light aircraft exploded in a “massive fireball” with police saying none of the five people aboard survived. Photograph: Metropolitan Fire Brigade/AFP/Getty Images

The explosion sent one of the aircraft’s wheels on to the Tullamarine Freeway, Fairfax Radio reported, and police closed the Tullamarine and Calder freeways as a plume of black smoke covered the area.

Witnesses said on Twitter they had seen a large fireball followed by a plume of black smoke.

A caller to ABC Melbourne, Jason, said he was in a taxi when he looked out the window and saw what he thought was a twin-propeller plane.

“I saw this plane coming in really low and fast. It went just behind the barriers so I couldn’t see the impact but when it hit the building there was a massive fireball,” he told ABC 774.

“I could feel the heat through the window of the taxi, and then a wheel, it looked like a plane wheel, bounced on the road and hit the front of the taxi as we were driving along. We kept driving and there was big fireball behind us.”

Debris from the crash was found up to 100 metres away, Seven News reported.

The Guardian