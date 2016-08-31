Five Irish men charged with involvement in criminal group in Australia

Five men, believed to be Irish nationals, have been charged with theft and participating in a criminal group in Sydney, Australia.

More than €46,000 worth of allegedly stolen property was recovered after a number of break-ins in north-west Sydney.

The five were arrested at an apartment block in Pennant Hills in a major police operation on Tuesday, according to reports in the Sydney Morning Hearld.

There were several reports of break-ins and thefts in The Hills, Ku-ring-gai and Ryde regions of Sydney over the past few weeks, police said.

Items valued at more than €46,000 were seized, including designer watches and jewellery as well as cars and balaclavas.

The charges included aggravated break and enter with intent, participating in a criminal group, possessing housebreaking implements and having goods suspected to have been stolen.

The men - aged between 19 and 22 - were refused bail and will appear in Hornsby Local Court on Wednesday.