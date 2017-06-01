Explosions and gunfire heard at Manila resort in Philippines

Explosions and gunshots have been heard at an entertainment resort in the Philippines capital Manila early on Friday local time and armed police were deployed to the scene, local media and CNN reported.

The Philippines fire protection bureau says there is a fire on the second floor of Resorts World in manila.

“We ask for your prayers during these difficult times,” the hotel said on Twitter.

An army spokesman says police are in control of the situation but the military is monitoring the situation closely.

Pictures circulated on social media of the resort, close to the city‘s airport, of plumes of smoke pouring out of a building.

A source at one of the resorts told Reuters employees were being evacuated and declined to give more details. He said police were now in full control of the situation.

(Reuters)