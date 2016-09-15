Debris confirmed as wing flap of missing Flight MH370

A wing flap that washed ashore on an island off Tanzania has been identified as belonging to missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.

The flap was found in June by residents on Pemba Island off the coast of Tanzania.

Officials had previously said it was highly likely to have come from the missing Boeing 777.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said an analysis has confirmed the part was indeed from the missing aircraft.

Several pieces of debris suspected to have come from the plane have washed ashore on coastlines across the Indian Ocean.

The aircraft vanished with 239 people on board during a flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing, China, on March 8th, 2014.

PA