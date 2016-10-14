Crowds gather in Bangkok as Thailand mourns King Bhumibol

Large crowds dressed in black gathered outside the Grand Palace in downtown Bangkok for the ceremonial bathing of the portrait of Thailand’s late King Bhumibol Adulyadej,

The king, who died on Thursday, was a unifying figure in a country riven by political turmoil.

Today marks the first day of one year of mourning for the king, who was 88 when he died in Bangkok’s Siriraj hospital, where he had spent the last few years of his life.

His death has plunged Thailand into deep mourning and prompted fears over what the future holds for the country. The king was popularly seen as a stabilising influence in Thailand’s turbulent history over the years, intervening to restore order.

Thailand is ruled by a military junta after a coup d’etat two years ago, and a return to democracy does not look likely to happen soon, as the army keeps pushing back elections in the country of 67 million people.

The military has justified its coups over the years by saying it was trying to defend the monarchy.

King Bhumibol had ruled for seven decades and was the world’s longest-serving monarch. Even though he had been in poor health for several years, his death came as a shock.

Shops and businesses, including the stock exchange, were open as normal, but government buildings were closed.

Thai stocks rose on the belief there would be an orderly succession to Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, who is expected to ascend to the throne even though he is considerably less popular than his father.

Thailand’s strict lese-majeste laws have left little scope for public discussion about the succession, but the military appears to back a straightforward accession by the crown prince.

Junta leader and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said he held an audience with the 64-year-old heir apparent, and said the crown prince had asked him to hold back his accession to the throne “until the proper time” to allow him time to grieve.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is aware of his duties as heir to the throne and will continue carrying out his Royal responsibilities in his capacity as Crown Prince,” Mr Prayuth said.

The military leader said Thailand was experiencing “immeasurable grief . . . profound sorrow and bereavement”.

Earlier in the day, thousands paid their respects as the king’s body was taken from the hospital to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha inside the Grand Palace, and street vendors distributed free food and drinks.

Many of the mourners carried portraits of the king.

“I still feel like I’m dreaming. I can’t believe it happened,” said Supawan Wongsawas (64), a retired civil servant.

Another civil official, Suthad Kongyeam (53), said it was like “losing a father . . . He was the heart of the whole country. Everything is shaken. There is nothing to hold on to anymore.”

On social media such as Twitter and Facebook, many people changed their profile colours to black and white.

“#May I be your humble servant forever more” became the most widely used hashtag on Twitter in Thailand, while the websites of the main media were also in black and white.

Cinemas were closed, entertainment venues were being asked to close, sporting events were postponed, and a concert by British singer Morrissey next week has been cancelled.

Thailand’s junta says it is trying to stave off the political turmoil of recent years. In 2014, the army ousted the elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra, sister of the popular Thaksin Shinawatra who was similarly deposed by the military in 2006 and now lives in exile.

Mr Thaksin and his allies, broadly known as the Red Shirts, have won the past five elections in Thailand dating back to 2001, while their Yellow Shirt opponents - composed of the Bangkok elite, royalists and business interests - has ruled occasionally after interventions by the courts or the army.

Additional reporting: Agencies