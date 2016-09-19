Chinese ship owner fined €27m over Barrier Reef damage

Australia’s government has reached a AUS$39.3 million (€26.6 million) settlement with the owners of a Chinese coal carrier over environmental damage to the Great Barrier Reef.

The fully-laden ship Shen Neng 1 went off course and grounded on Douglas Shoal, 100km east of the town of Rockhampton, among the World Heritage-listed coral reefs in April 2010.

The 225-metre carrier carved a 2.2km, 400,000-square-metre scar in and around Douglas Shoal. The grounding also damaged one of the ship’s fuel tanks, which left a 4km trail of heavy fuel oil.

The government had sued Shenzhen Energy Transport for at least AUS$120 million in the Australian Federal Court.

Environment minister Josh Frydenberg said in a statement that Shenzhen Energy Transport had agreed to the out-of-court-settlement after refusing to accept responsibility for restitution for more than six years.

AP