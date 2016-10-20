China welcomes Philippines’ Duterte in ‘milestone’ visit

Amid regional tensions over Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea, president Xi Jinping warmly welcomed president of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, who signalled a “springtime” for bilateral ties after earlier telling the US it was “time to say goodbye”.

“Stretching back centuries, China has been a friend of the Philippines and the roots of our bonds are deep and not easily severed,” Mr Duterte told his Chinese counterpart as he was received with full military honours in the Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square.

“Even as we arrived in Beijing close to winter, this is the springtime of our relationship,” he said.

Mr Duterte’s four-day mission is expected to confirm a reversal of Philippine foreign policy, switching away from long-time ally Washington towards Beijing.

Mr Xi described the visit as a “milestone”.

“I hope we can follow the wishes of the people and use this visit as an opportunity to push China-Philippines relations back on a friendly footing and fully improve things,” he said.

Relations with China soured after Mr Duterte’s predecessor Benigno Aquino III challenged Beijing’s ambitions to control vast swathes of the South China Sea in an international tribunal in The Hague.

The tribunal ruled against China, outraging Beijing, which considers the decision “null and void”.

Mr Xi did not specifically mention the South China Sea row, and Mr Duterte has also been cagey about whether the dispute will feature in talks with China, saying he would wait for the Chinese to bring up the dispute rather than doing so himself.

The view of a change in the Philippines’ foreign policy seemed to be confirmed by strident comments to its expatriate community on Wednesday night in Beijing.

“Your stay in my country was for your own benefit. So time to say goodbye, my friend,” Mr Duterte said.

“I will not go to America anymore. I will just be insulted there,” he continued, before again referring to US president Barack Obama as a “son of a whore”.

“What kept us from China was not our own making. I will charter a new course,” he said, marking an about-turn from earlier this year when he threatened to ride a jet ski to the Spratly Islands and plant a Philippine flag in the face of Chinese aggression.

Meanwhile, in Manila, police used teargas to disperse about 1,000 anti-American protesters outside the US embassy.

Mr Duterte is heading up a large delegation of Philippine businesspeople, his first official visit outside Southeast Asia.

Mr Duterte took office in late June, said he was fed up with the Philippines’ foreign policy being dictated by a Western agenda, particularly the US, the Philippines’ former colonial ruler.

“No more American interference. No more American exercises,” he told expats to rousing applause, referring to his suspension of joint US-Philippine patrols in the South China Sea, and his threat to end joint military exercises.

He is especially angry at US criticism of war on drugs, which has claimed the lives of as many as 3,700 suspected drug pushers and users since July 1st, including 1,573 people who have died in police operations.

Mr Duterte has also attacked the EU for not supporting the crackdown, although China has expressed support for the campaign and is building large drug rehab centres in the Philippines.