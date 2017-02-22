Case of Irish woman charged with fiancé’s murder in Sydney adjourned

The case of an Irish woman accused of murdering her fiancé at their home in Sydney has been adjourned until April.

Catherina (also known as Tina) Cahill (26) has been charged with the murder of David Walsh (29) on February 17th.

Ms Cahill did not appear at Burwood Local Court on Wednesday in person or via video link and the case was adjourned to give police time to prepare the book of evidence.

It is understood the book of evidence will be presented to the court on April 5th and it is understood Ms Cahill’s legal team will present their defence at the start of May.

Ms Cahill remains in custody.

Mr Walsh, a father-of-three from Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, was found with a stab wound to his neck after police were called to an altercation involving a number of people at a house on Watson Road, Padstow, in the city at 12.15am on Friday (1.15pm Irish time).

He was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene.

After the stabbing Ms Cahill, originally from New Ross, Co Wexford, was arrested and questioned along with another man, a 36-year-old Australian from Revesby in Sydney.

Ms Cahill was later charged with murder. She and Mr Walsh had become engaged in January this year.