Beijing-backed Carrie Lam picked as Hong Kong’s first female leader

Beijing-backed civil servant Carrie Lam has been chosen as Hong Kong’s first female leader after a small elite election committee gave her a landslide win against a background of rising political tension in the city.

There were three candidates in the running for choice by a 1,194-person “election committee” composed of pro-Beijing businesspeople, professionals and politicians that selects leaders for the former Crown colony and the former chief secretary’s victory had been widely expected.

Ms Lam received 777 votes compared to 365 for her closest rival, former financial secretary John Tsang, who had registered as more popular in opinion polls.

A third candidate, retired judge Woo Kwok-hing, received 21 votes.

Hong Kong has remained deeply politically divided since the Umbrella Movement that led to large parts of the city being occupied by pro-democracy demonstrators in 2014.

There are more than 3.7 million registered voters, but the overwhelming majority of Hong Kong people have no say in choosing their leader.

Ms Lam (59) will replace the unpopular Leung Chun-ying, who famously ordered the firing of tear gas on protesters during the Occupy demonstrations.

He bowed out in December but opposition democrats are concerned Ms Lam will carry on his pro-Beijing policies and will not defend Hong Kong’s autonomy and core values.

Since the protests there have been growing calls for greater self-determination for Hong Kong, and fears for the territory’s cherished autonomy after a series of events, including the arrest of five Hong Kong booksellers, who vanished into Chinese police custody in 2015.

Beijing has watched developments in Hong Kong with alarm and sees rising calls for more autonomy as a threat to stability.

There were scuffles outside the convention centre in Hong Kong as the votes were counted, with activists chanting for universal suffrage for the territory of 7.3 million people and carrying banners saying “lies, coercion, whitewash”.

Earlier, a large yellow banner calling for democracy for Hong Kong was unfurled from the Lion Rock peak overlooking the city.

The Demosisto political party, headed by the Umbrella Revolution leader Joshua Wong, described the result as “a nightmare to Hong Kongers.”

“Lam’s victory despite her lack of representation and popular support reflects the Chinese Communist Party’s complete control over Hong Kong’s electoral process and its serious intrusion of Hong Kong’s autonomy,” the group said in a statement.

Ms Lam will take the oath of office on July 1st, the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong handover, when the territory reverted to Chinese rule. Demosisto said it would organise a large civil disobedience protest on the day.

Hong Kong’s economy has benefited from its close links to China, but increased investment from the mainland in the real estate market is blamed for a housing shortage and put pressure on services.

Ms Lam hails from a relatively humble background in the city’s Wan Chai district and she has a reputation as a safe pair of hands and a competent civil servant.

As a student she had been an activist for left-wing causes and supported some local causes.