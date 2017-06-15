At least seven dead as explosion strikes kindergarten in China

At least seven people have been killed and 59 wounded in an explosion at a kindergarten in the eastern province of Jiangsu, Chinese state media reported, citing local government officials.

The website of the People’s Daily showed footage of dozens of people lying on the ground outside the Chuangxin Kindergarten in Fengxian, Jiangsu province.

The Xuzhou city government said the incident is under investigation. It is not immediately clear whether the explosion was deliberately triggered, or the result of an accident.

Videos purportedly from the scene and posted on social media showed children and adults lying on the ground, some bleeding. Clothing, shoes and other items were strewn on the ground beside pools of blood.

Kindergartens in China have been targeted before in apparent revenge attacks carried out by people bearing grudges against their neighbours and society. This has prompted a tightening of security around many schools, with the posting of guards equipped with truncheons and the installation of gates and other barriers.

China maintains tight control over firearms and most attacks are carried out using knives, axes or home-made explosives.

