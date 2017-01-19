At least 24 children killed in school bus crash in India

A truck loaded with sand has collided with a school bus in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, killing at least 24 children.

At least two dozen other children were injured in the incident on Thursday, when the speeding truck collided head-on with the bus, according to Javeed Ahmed, the state’s most senior police official.

The children, who were between the ages of three and 12, were studying at a school in the town of Etah, where the incident took place.

Another police officer, Daljeet Chaudhry, said visibility had been low due to dense fog.

Mr Ahmed said rescuers were working to free several children still trapped in the wreckage.

The state’s education authorities had closed all schools in the district due to a severe cold snap.

Mr Ahmed said the authorities would check why the school had stayed open.

Condolences

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences, saying: “Anguished by tragic accident in UP’s Etah. I share the pain of the bereaved families & condole [the] passing away of young children.”

