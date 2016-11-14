Anti-graft prosecutors to interview South Korea’s president

Prosecutors will start an investigation this week into a corruption scandal besetting South Korea’s president, Park Geun-hye, after a million people encircled the presidential compound in Seoul at the weekend in the largest anti-government rally the country has seen.

The scandal and the ensuing popular outcry has sparked a political crisis in South Korea, and the opposition has called for Ms Park’s resignation. South Korea, which is the 11th richest country in the world, has held democratic elections since 1987 after “people power” protests.

Ms Park is accused of allowing her confidante and friend, Choi Soon-sil, to manipulate power from behind the scenes. Officials say this will be the first time a sitting president has been questioned by prosecutors and they will talk to her most likely on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Choo Mi-ae, the leader of the opposition Democratic Party of Korea, had earlier said she would hold talks with Ms Park on Tuesday, but subsequently retracted her request for a meeting after resistance from colleagues and other political parties.

“During the party’s general meeting, we have reached agreement that we will call for President Park’s resignation, and given that this stance has already been made public, party members expressed their opinions against the meeting [with Ms Park] . . . I respect their views,” Ms Choo told reporters, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Ms Park’s ruling Saenuri Party has repeatedly apologised for the scandal, and its floor leader Chung Jin-suk admitted there had been a “total collapse” of public confidence in the government.

Undue influence

Ms Park’s long-time friend Ms Choi, who has been arrested, is suspected of wielding undue influence and abusing her position to siphon millions of dollars from non-profit funds backed by big business, as well as to gain preferential treatment for her daughter to attend an elite school.

The scandal has also enmeshed the country’s powerful “chaebol” industrial conglomerates. Prosecutors are questioning the bosses of companies such as Hyundai, Samsung and Korean Airlines to see if Ms Park put undue pressure on them to provide funds to the non-profit funds from which Ms Choi is accused of defrauding cash.

The investigators will also probe claims that the president’s former aides leaked presidential documents, including confidential information, to Ms Choi and her associates.The investigation will be carried out by a team of more than 60 prosecutors and investigators, which will have up to four months to complete its work.

After what organisers said was a million farmers, students, office workers and ordinary Korean families held candlelight vigils in downtown Seoul seeking her resignation, the president’s office said she had heard the voice of the people with a “heavy heart”.

However, with 16 months left to run in her five-year term, the president shows no sign she is thinking about stepping down, a move which would cost her immunity from prosecution. Statements from the presidential office have merely indicated that Ms Park will exercise her lawful authority as enshrined in the constitution, such as her control over the armed forces, and would try to get things back on track.

Ms Park tried to limit the damage by firing her closest aides but the tactic has failed and public anger is growing as calls for her impeachment are getting louder.

Protest organisers said they would continue to hold marches every Saturday until Ms Park stepped down.