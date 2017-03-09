Alleged Justin Bieber imposter faces over 900 sex charges

A man who allegedly posed as Justin Bieber online to solicit explicit images from children - including up to 20 from the UK - has been charged with more than 900 child sex offences in an Australian court.

Gordon Douglas Chalmers, a law lecturer at Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, Australia, was charged with offences dating back a decade.

The 42-year-old is said to have used Facebook and Skype to impersonate the singer and contact children, Australian police said.

Officers in Queensland said the offences are believed to involve 151 alleged victims, including up to 20 British children and 50 from the US.

Police are urging Bieber fans - known as “Beliebers” - and their parents to be vigilant while using the internet following the charges.

Mr Chalmers was held after tip-offs from US and German authorities.

He had been charged in November with “a number of child sex offences”, including grooming and possessing explicit material.

However, after a “thorough examination” of his computer, a large amount of material was seized and he was charged with more than 900 further offences dating back to at least 2007, Queensland police said.

The additional charges include rape, indecent treatment of children and making child exploitation material.

Vulnerability

Det Insp Jon Rouse said: “This investigation demonstrates both the vulnerability of children who are utilising social media and communication applications and the global reach and skill that child sex offenders have to groom and seduce victims.

“The fact that so many children could believe that they were communicating with this particular celebrity highlights the need for a serious rethink about the way that we as a society educate our children about online safety.

“The breadth of offences committed in this instance are frankly horrendous.”

Bieber kicked off the Australian and New Zealand leg of his Purpose world tour on Monday.

Chalmers will appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 6th.

