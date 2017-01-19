West African troops poised to intervene in Gambia

West African troops have gathered at Senegal’s border with Gambia poised to intervene to ensure president-elect Adama Barrow’s inauguration goes ahead on Thursday, as the leader of Mauritania spearheaded last-ditch efforts to negotiate a settlement to the crisis in the tiny country.

Yahya Jammeh, who has been president for 22 years, has refused to cede power to rival Mr Barrow.

The regional states decided to take the action after Mr Jammeh declared a 90-day state of emergency late Tuesday. The African Union has said it will no longer recognise Mr Jammeh as president as of Thursday.

Nigeria and Ghana committed troops and aircraft to the buildup that is centered in Senegal, which surrounds Gambia on three sides. Mauritanian president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz flew between the capitals of the two countries in the early morning hours, meeting in Dakar with Barrow and Senegalese president Macky Sall before leaving again.

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to vote later Thursday on a resolution that would urge the Economic Community of West African States to enforce the outcome of last month’s elections in which Mr Barrow defeated Mr Jammeh, who has ruled Gambia since a coup in 1994 and refused to leave office.

“If Ecowas does not intervene, its ability to maintain political order among its member countries would lose credibility,” Adeline van Houtte, Africa analyst for the Economist Intelligence Unit, said by e-mail.

“And if Mr Jammeh manages to cling onto power, it would also damage the credibility of so-called democratic elections in the region.”

The regional states decided to take the action after Mr Jammeh (51) declared a 90-day state of emergency late Tuesday. The African Union has said it will no longer recognize Jammeh as president as of Thursday.

Holidaymakers

Holidaymakers told of a “chaotic” scramble to get on flights out of Africa when they landed home from crisis-torn Gambia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 1,000 sun seekers on Thomas Cook packages were ordered to pack their bags and head for the airport after the UK’s Foreign Office (FCO) issued an alert late on Tuesday.

In Ireland, the Department of Foreign Affairs updated its advisory for the countryon Wednesday warning people to avoid “non-essential travel.”

Holidaymakers described confusion before being greeted by a “nightmare” situation at the airport in the country’s capital, Banjul, when they arrived to board flights alongside desperate locals on Wednesday.

Among the arrivals at Manchester airport was Gambian Ebrima Jagne, a textile engineer in Burnley, Lancashire.

Mr Jagne was comforted by fellow passengers as he wept out of concern for his wife, Haddytouray and their three-month-old daughter, Ajiamina Jane, who he is trying to get out of the country.

He said everyone in the country felt “unsafe” and “on edge ... because you don’t know what’s going to come next.

“I cannot get my daughter out. I’m desperate. It’s not easy at all when I leave my wife there and daughter.”

Agencies