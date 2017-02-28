Tunisia attack: coroner rules 30 Britons unlawfully killed

Thirty Britons shot dead in a mass shooting at a Tunisian holiday resort were unlawfully killed by a terrorist, a coroner in London has ruled.

Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith was delivering his verdict at the end of the seven-week inquest into the deaths of 30 Britons killed in a mass shooting in a Tunisian holiday resort in 2015 in the resort of Sousse.

At the end of summing up the evidence on Tuesday, the coroner said: “My conclusions are that all 30 were unlawfully killed.”

He went on to give individual verdicts of unlawful killing for each of the deceased in alphabetical order, providing brief details of the nature of their fatal injuries and the location in the hotel grounds where they died.

Judge Loraine-Smith also rejected an argument by the victims’ families that neglect by the tour operator played a part in the tragedy.

Hundreds of tourists were sunbathing outside the Imperial Marhaba hotel when Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, killing 38 people, 30 of them British, in a rampage that lasted about 30 minutes. Rezgui was shot dead by Tunisian authorities as he ran from the hotel.

Three Irish people were among 38 tourists gunned down.

Lorna Carty from Robinstown, Co Meath, was in Tunisia on a sun holiday to help her husband recover from a heart attack. Husband and wife Martina and Laurence Hayes – from Westlodge, Athlone – were also on holiday in the area where Rezgui opened fire.

Tui – the travel company that owns Thomson holidays, through which all 30 of the Britons booked their trip – came under significant scrutiny over its handling of British Foreign Office travel advice for Tunisia as well as the security at the hotel.

During his summing up, the coroner:

– Found that Tui did not inform customers where to find the advice in the wake of a prior attack on the Bardo National Museum in the capital of Tunis that killed 22 people.

– Said that customers believed they had been reassured in wake of Bardo attacks by Tui that it was safe to travel to Tunisia, although this was disputed by Tui.

– Described the Tunisian police response, which he said was deliberately delayed, as “at best shambolic, at worst cowardly”.

– Praised the families of the victims for “a quiet dignity of which your loved ones would be proud”.

Lawyers representing the families had urged the coroner to rule that neglect played a part in their loved ones’ deaths alongside a conventional finding of unlawful killing.

But Judge Loraine-Smith told the inquest that legal precedents prevented inquests from applying that conclusion to tourists on holiday because they were not “dependent” on the travel company or hotel. Referring to existing precedents, he said: “They very substantially limit the circumstances in which neglect can feature in the conclusions.”

He said he agreed with Tui lawyer Howard Stevens QC that it would be a “quantum leap” in the law to consider the holidaymakers as being “dependent”.

Judge Loraine-Smith added that there were a lot of “what ifs” around the case, and better hotel security may simply have meant that more people died on the beach instead.

As the packed courtroom watched in silence, he said the only factor that may have made a material difference was if the hotel had armed guards. But the coroner said: “Having reviewed the legal advice on gun law in Tunisia, it’s clear this was not a realistic option. “The simple but tragic truth in this case is that a gunman armed with a gun and grenades went to that hotel intending to kill as many tourists as he could.”

The judge said, although in general the response of the hotel staff was “disorganised and chaotic”, some of them displayed “conspicuous personal courage” in their efforts to protect the guests. He said that guests had displayed the same courage.

But he painted a different picture of the response of police and military, including the guard who took off his shirt to hide the fact he was an officer. He said, with the exception of two marine guards, no police entered the hotel grounds until the gunman had killed all 38 tourists.

The judge also referred to a unit that stopped off to pick up more weapons instead of going straight to the scene. “They had everything they required to confront the gunman and could have been at the scene within minutes,” he said, adding: “The delay was deliberate and unjustifiable.”

The inquest, which opened at the Royal Courts of Justice in London seven weeks ago, heard emotional and graphic evidence from survivors and relatives of victims.

The attack came three months after Islamist militants attacked the Bardo National Museum in the Tunisian capital city of Tunis. They killed 21 people – mostly European tourists – on the spot, and another victim died 10 days later.

During his summing up, the coroner found that Tui did not inform customers concerned about the Bardo attack where to find the official Foreign Office (FCO) travel advice. He referred to a scripted response to general questions and answers Tui prepared for its staff in the wake of the Bardo deaths in March 2015.

The coroner said: “It does not give any details of the attack but only refers to ‘the incident that took place there yesterday’. It doesn’t mention the phrase terrorism. It refers to the FCO advice but it gives no guidance as to where it’s going to be found.

“A number of customers did believe they had been reassured to their safety and further customers would not have gone to Tunisia if they had seen the FCO travel advice.”

The coroner said earlier he would take submissions over the next couple of months from the families, Tui and the FCO on recommendations for a preventing future deaths report.

The coroner has powers to produce a report for the government with suggestions for changes in law to prevent future deaths from occurring. Judge Loraine-Smith said he had not decided whether a report was appropriate.