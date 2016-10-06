Suspected al Shabaab attack leaves six dead in Kenya

Six people were killed in an attack in northeast Kenya on Thursday by suspected Islamist militants from the Somali group al Shabaab, the regional governor and Kenyan media reported, the latest strike in an area by the militants.

The governor of Mandera county where the attack took place, Ali Roba, told Reuters that six people had been confirmed killed.

Kenya’s Daily Nation said on its website that the attack, which it blamed on al Shabaab, occurred early in the morning.

