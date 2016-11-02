South Africa’s Jacob Zuma drops court bid to delay Gupta report

President Jacob Zuma abandoned a court attempt to block a report investigating his ties to the Gupta business family on Wednesday, as thousands took to the streets of South Africa’s capital to demand he leave office.

Opposition parties said they would seek the immediate release of the report by Thuli Madonsela, the former public protector, that examines allegations the Guptas “captured” the state and influenced ministerial appointments – after the president’s lawyers abruptly withdrew an application to delay its publication.

Mmusi Maimane, leader of the opposition Democratic Alliance, said: “There now remains no good reason for this report to remain under wraps.”

The rand strengthened around 1.3 per cent against the dollar following the withdrawal, which adds to a week of setbacks for Mr Zuma’s authority and will embolden his opponents in a power battle within the ruling African National Congress.

On Monday, charges of fraud against Pravin Gordhan, finance minister, were dropped in a blow for an investigation widely been seen as a politically motivated pretext for Mr Zuma to replace him with a more pliant appointee.

In a sign of increasingly co-ordinated opposition to Mr Zuma, the DA and the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters led thousands of their supporters on Wednesday through Pretoria on marches originally called to defend Mr Gordhan.

Mr Maimane told crowds: “Our march today is about letting Zuma, the Guptas, and all their useful idiots know that their days are numbered.”

Religious groups, businesspeople and ANC veterans also gathered at St Albans cathedral in a “People’s Assembly against State Capture”, the strongest civil society demonstration against Mr Zuma so far.

Zak Yacoob, a former constitutional court judge and anti-apartheid activist, said: “If Zuma resigns tomorrow, we have not won the struggle. There is dirt on the hands of the majority of the working committee of the ANC,” which would have the power to ask Mr Zuma to step down, he said. “This is the truth we must face.”

In a sign of the ANC’s fracturing, Paul Mashatile, chairman of the party in Gauteng province, was among those at the demonstration. Protesters broke out in cheers in the church as they heard of the withdrawal of the application to delay the state capture report.

Some business leaders, however, remain cautious of calling for Mr Zuma’s departure outright. Jabu Mabuza, chairman of Telkom, the wireless group, said: “We are not calling for the president to go. We respect the processes in the constitution.”

Ms Madonsela’s report is said to weigh claims by Mcebisi Jonas, deputy finance minister, that the Guptas offered him a promotion shortly before Mr Zuma fired Nhlanhla Nene, the respected finance minister, last December.

The Guptas and Mr Zuma have denied the allegations against them.

Opposition party lawyers are seeking the report’s release within 24 hours, and for Mr Zuma to pay his legal costs personally.

