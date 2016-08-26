Judge rejects prosecutors’ right to appeal Pistorius sentence
Prosecution believes six-year sentence for killing Reeva Steenkamp is too lenient
A file image of Oscar Pistorius, centre, arriving at the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa from July. The state has sought to challenge a ruling by judge Thokozile Masipa. Photograph: AP
South African judge Thokozile Masipa on Friday rejected an application by state prosecutors to appeal Oscar Pistorius’ six-year murder sentence, saying the petition had no reasonable prospects of success.
Judge Masipa had sentenced the Paralympic gold medallist in July for murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in 2013, but the prosecution had said the decision was too lenient.
