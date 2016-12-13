Gambian ruling party challenges election result

Gambia’s ruling APRC party on Tuesday filed a petition to its supreme court challenging the outcome of the December 1st election which its candidate, incumbent president Yahya Jammeh, narrowly lost, court documents showed.

“The non-compliance mentioned in this petition seriously affected the credibility of the result of the said presidential elections and necessarily render them invalid,” the document said.

Meanwhile, Gambian security forces have blocked access to the electoral commission office as West African leaders try to persuade the country’s president to respect the elections that voted him out of power after 22 years.

The security forces appeared outside the electoral commission office on Tuesday and refused to let staffers enter.

‘Voting irregularities’

President Yahya Jammeh initially conceded defeat, but last week announced he was rejecting the December 1st vote results.

He alleges voting irregularities.

Liberia president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is heading the meetings with Mr Jammeh.

Other leaders include Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari, Sierra Leone president Ernest Bai Koroma and Ghana president John Mahama, who was also just voted from office.

The West African regional bloc has warned that Gambia could be plunged into violence if Mr Jammeh does not respect a peaceful transition.

