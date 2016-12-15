EgyptAir crash: Traces of explosives found on victims

Traces of explosives have been found on some of the victims of an EgyptAir plane from Paris to Cairo that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea in May, Egypt’s civil aviation ministry has said.

A ministry statement issued on Thursday said that a criminal investigation will now begin into the crash of Flight MS804, which killed all 66 people on board.

No one has claimed to have attacked the plane.

Sinai Peninsula crash

The crash came seven months after a Russian airline’s plane crashed in the Sinai Peninsula shortly after taking off from an Egyptian Red Sea resort, killing all 226 people on board.

The local affiliate of the so-called Islamic State group said it had downed the Russian plane through an explosive device planted on board.

Russia said the aircraft was likely downed by explosives.

