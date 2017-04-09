Egypt church bombing kills at least 21
Attack north of Cairo takes place on Coptic Christian Palm Sunday
At least 13 people have been killed after a church in the town of Tanta was attacked
At least 21 people have been killed and more than 50 wounded after a bomb exploded at a church north of Cairo.
The attack took place on the Coptic Christian Palm Sunday, when the church in the Nile Delta town of Tanta was packed with worshippers.
Christians make up around 10 pe rcent of Egypt’s population and have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists.
Reuters