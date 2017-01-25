At least eight dead after Somali hotel assault

At least eight civilians were killed and 14 injured by extremist militants who stormed a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Somali security forces have ended a siege at the hotel following the assault.

Four al-Shabab attackers were also killed in the attack on the Dayah hotel, which is often frequented by government officials, said Col Mohamoud Abdi, a senior Somali police officer.

Survivors described chaotic scenes, as hotel residents hid themselves under beds and others jumped out of windows of the four-storey building to escape the attackers.

“They kicked down room doors and at some point posed themselves as rescue teams by telling those inside to come out, [only] to kill them,” said Hassan Nur, a traditional Somali elder.

He said two well-known clan elders were among those killed by the attackers in the hotel.

The assault on the hotel started when a suicide car bomb exploded at its gates.

Dozens of people, including politicians, were thought to have been staying at the hotel at the time of the morning attack, said Capt Mohammed Hussein.

A nearby shopping centre caught fire during the attack.

al-Shabab militants

Somalia’s homegrown Islamist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack via its online radio, Andalus, saying its fighters succeeded in entering the hotel and an “operation is ongoing now”.

Al-Shabab frequently targets hotels and other public places frequented by government officials and foreigners.

The East African affiliate of Al-Qaeda is fighting to impose a strict version of Islam in the Horn of Africa nation.

In June, gunmen stormed the Nasa-Hablod hotel in Mogadishu, killing at least 14 people.

Two weeks before that, gunmen killed 15 people, including two members of parliament, at the Ambassador hotel in the city.

Despite being ousted from most of its key strongholds, al-Shabab continues to carry out deadly guerrilla attacks across large parts of south and central Somalia.

Al-Shabab’s assaults have threatened the nation’s attempts to rebuild from decades of chaos.

The country’s presidential election, which is seen as a key step towards recovery, has already been delayed several times because of security and other concerns.

AP