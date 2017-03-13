At least 48 people killed in rubbish dump landslide in Ethiopia

At least 48 people, 15 of them children, were killed in a landslide at a huge garbage dump on the outskirts of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, the city’s spokesman said on Monday.

Hundreds of people live on the 50-year-old Reppi dump, the city’s only landfill site, scavenging for food and items they can sell such as recyclable metal.

It was not immediately clear what caused Saturday night’s collapse, which buried several makeshift homes and concrete buildings. About 150 people were there when the landslide occurred, resident Assefa Teklemahimanot said.

A photo taken on Sunday shows a view of Addis Ababa from the main landfill on the outskirts of the city, after a landslide at the dump left at least 48 people dead. Photograph: Zacharias Abubeker/Getty Images

Efforts are still under way to find people still missing since the landslide which destroyed 49 dwellings, city spokesman Amare Mekonen said. Twenty-eight people were being treated in hospital.

“In a bid to prevent such things happening again, people who were living in this area have now been taken to youth centres in other parts of the city,” he said.

Many people at the landfill had been scavenging items to make a living but others live there because renting homes, largely built of mud and sticks, is relatively inexpensive.

Dumping had stopped in recent years but it resumed after farmers in a nearby restive region where a new landfill complex was being built blocked dumping in their area.

Smaller collapses have occurred at Koshe — or “dirty” in the local Amharic language — in the past two years but only two or three people were killed. “In the long run, we will conduct a resettling programme to relocate people who live in and around the landfill,” the Addis Ababa mayor said.

Around 500 waste-pickers are believed to work at the landfill every day, sorting through the debris from the capital’s estimated 4 million residents.

