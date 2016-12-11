160 killed after church roof collapses in Nigeria
Church was still under construction when metal girders crashed and corrugated iron roof caved in
People stand near the remains of a church which collapsed during a service in the southern city of Uyo in Akwa Ibom state, Nigeria in this still image from video on Saturday. Photograph: Reuters
In this image taken from video people stand at the scene after the roof a church collapsed in Uyo, southern Nigeria on Saturday. Photograph: Channels TV via AP
The roof of a crowded church collapsed on to worshippers in southern Nigeria, killing 160 people, a hospital director said.
Etete Peters of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital said mortuaries were overflowing and the final death toll is likely to be much higher.
Youth leader Edikan Peters said many other victims are in private mortuaries scattered all over the city of Uyo.
Congregants said the Reigners Bible Church was still under construction when it was crowded with worshippers to ordain a bishop on Saturday. Metal girders crashed and the corrugated iron roof caved in.
The state government said it will investigate to see if building standards were compromised.
In 2014, 116 people died when a multi-storey building of the Synagogue Church of All Nations collapsed in Lagos. A coroner blamed structural faults.
PA