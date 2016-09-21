Women’s Council says budget must deal with childcare costs

The cost of childcare needs to be reduced for all parents in the forthcoming budget, with higher supports for those on lower incomes, the National Women’s Council of Ireland has said.

In its pre-budget submission the council welcomed a suggested new system of subsidising childcare, under consideration by the Government.

Director of the council Orla O’Connor said childcare costs in Ireland remained among the highest in the OECD and EU, with many Irish parents spending more than 40 per cent of their incomes on childcare.

“As the primary responsibility for childcare in Ireland continues to be placed on women, these high costs have had a devastating impact on gender equality,” Ms O’Connor said.

“The lack of affordable childcare continues to be cited as the key obstacle to women’s full participation in employment and in public and civil life. ”

The council recommended a cap on childcare fees, free childcare to vulnerable families in community creches, six months paid parental leave, increased support for affordable out-of-school-hours childcare and breakfast clubs and investment in an agreed salary scale for the early years’ workforce.