Women more likely to be killed at home by current or ex-partner – report

New figures show 87 per cent of women who died violently in Ireland over the last 20 years were killed by a man they knew.

A total of 209 women have been killed in the last two decades and 16 children died violently alongside their mothers during that period.

Women’s Aid, a national organisation that supports women and their children affected by domestic violence, published the figures in a new report called Behind Closed Doors: Femicide Watch 1996 - 2016.

The study revealed women in Ireland are more likely to be killed in her own home or by a current or former partner.

A total of 131 women (63 per cent) were killed in their own homes, the figures show.

Violence against women: Deaths from 1996-2006

In the 164 resolved cases through court or murder-suicides, 89 women were murdered by a partner or ex-partner, 54 were killed by a male relative or a man they knew and 21 women were murdered by strangers.

The report states an element of sexual violence and rape was reported in 22 cases.

There were 22 cases of murder-suicides from 1996 to 2016.

Margaret Martin,director of Women’s Aid, said there were 970 threats to kill women, children and family members disclosed to the charity last year.

She said there were also 579 incidents disclosed to them describing assaults and threats with weapons, and being strangled or smothered in 2015.

Ms Martin said femicide, which is the killing of women and girls by men, must not be accepted as a fact of life.

“Lethal violence is at the most severe end of the spectrum of violence against women. We know where women are killed. We know how women are killed and by whom. And we know why. It is time to act,” she said.

“Women should be safe in their homes and in their relationships. And we must recognise the strong connection between the killing of women and domestic violence.”

The report was released on Friday to conincide with the 16 Days of Action campaign to raise awareness of violence against women.

The Women’s Aid 24 hour national freephone helpline is 1800 341 900