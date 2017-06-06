Woman dies following crash in Co Mayo on Sunday

A woman who was seriously injured in a crash in Co Mayo on Sunday has died.

Orla O’Malley from Cordroon, Cross, Co Mayo, was in her 20s and was a passenger in a car that crashed at Churchfield, Tourmakeady. She was taken to hospital but died on Monday.

She was the second victim of the crash. Sean Halloran from Clonbur in Galway, also in his 20s , was a front seat passenger and died at the scene. Three people were in the car at the time. The driver was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

Ms O’Malley is survived by her parents Michael and Dolores and her brother Shane and her funeral takes place on Friday.

Mr Halloran is survived by his parents Geraldine and Sean and sister Claire and his funeral takes place on Wednesday.

This brings to seven the number of people who have died on the State’s roads over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094-9038200.