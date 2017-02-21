Wicklow man (39) dies in Canada road crash

Tributes have been paid to a Co Wicklow native who died in a road collision in Calgary, Canada.

Sean Maher died on Sunday morning at about 8.50am local time after the car he was driving slipped on ice and collided with a concrete barrier.

The 39-year-old father-of-two from Ballinglen in Co Wicklow was pronounced dead at the scene. The couple’s sons had celebrated their fourth birthday last week, according to Mr Maher’s Facebook page.

The Annacurra GAA club in Tinahely, Co Wicklow expressed its sympathies to Mr Maher’s family and friends in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon. It wrote: “We remember today a wonderful Annacurra GAA man who passed away in Canada yesterday. Sean ‘Slinger’ Maher, partner, father, son, brother, friend, gentleman, footballer. Farewell Sean. Thoughts and sincerest sympathies are with his family, friends and community. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a ainm.”

An online campaign to support his family living in Calgary has been launched following his death .

TheLeane Lifely Fund, which was set up on Monday to support Mr Maher’s wife Leane and their 4-year-old twin sons, had already raised nearly $38,000 by Tuesday morning. It said all money raised “will go directly to the family and will help them cover costs such as flights to and from Ireland, wage loss and funeral costs”.

Eimear Bridget O’Neill, who set up the gofundme page, later posted that she was “overwhelmed” by all the donations. “When I set this up for the family I had no idea people would respond so amazingly to this. I am increasing the goal to help the family as much as possible with flights, loss of wages, funeral costs etc etc. I cannot thank you all enough for your generosity and support. Leane and Sean’s family will feel very loved and supported by you all I am sure.”