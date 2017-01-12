‘We did what we set out to do’: Apollo House occupants vacate building

All remaining residents in Apollo House have left the Dublin office building, the High Court has heard.

The remaining homeless residents have been moved either to housing or hotel accommodation paid for by the Home Sweet Home campaign.

A large quantity of property and donated items now need to be removed, said Michael Lynn SC for the Home Sweet Home group, and this would “take some time”.

Rossa Fanning SC for the receivers Mazars said this was “extremely welcome” news.

He asked that the matter be mentioned again at 2pm so the receivers could “verify” that the building was now vacant.

He said his clients would “give reasonable accommodation” to the HSH group for an orderly vacation of the building.

The move by the activists follows a decision by a High Court judge on Wednesday to reject an application for a stay on an order to vacate the building issued before Christmas.

In a statement Home Sweet Home said the campaign would “accommodate homeless residents until government can ensure appropriate services”.

Seven taxis with residents of Apollo House left the premises at about 10.30am. One man shouted out the back window as the taxi drove away: “Homes for the homeless! Nama you should be ashamed of yourselves”.

The residents have been offered alternative accommodation which will allow them to access services .

Shortly afterwards, about two dozen activists walked slowly down the car park ramp carrying a Home Sweet Banner and chanting: “Homes for the homeless.”

There were emotional scenes as many of them hugged and cried.

“We did it,” said one person. “We did what we set out to do.”

Brendan Ogle of the Home Sweet Home group confirmed the residents who had left the building had been provided with housing or temporary hotel accommodation paid for by the campaign funds.

“Unfortunately, we found ourselves in a situation yesterday where because of a court order, the support services needed by the residents of Apollo House were not available in this building,” he said.

“Because of a court order, the safety measures needed to keep people safe couldn’t be delivered in Apollo House.”

“Home Sweet Home has housed the residents of Apollo House independently and we are going to make sure that the Minister for Housing and the State and Dublin City Council deliver what was agreed with us last Friday and that those people get the supports they need.

“This campaign has only just begun. It’s a very emotional day for everybody that’s been in here for the last few weeks,” Mr Ogle said.

Mr Ogle was also accompanied by musician Glen Hansard, one of the artists who has supported the campaign from the outset.

Rosi Leonard of the campaign group said it had prioritised the safety and dignity of the residents.

The Government and Dublin City Council now needed to “step up” and do their duty to care for everyone who needed it, she said.

Fr Peter McVerry of the Peter McVerry Trust homeless charity said: “I think it’s wonderful. I think they’ve done the job.

“They have highlighted the issue of homelessness, they have got public support behind the issue of homelessness, at least 80 residents who were in Apollo House have found alternative, very satisfactory accommodation which they’re very happy with.”

“I think it has been a wonderful success, but I am delighted it has come to an end because it’s not long-term suitable accommodation for anybody who is homeless, so I’m delighted it has been resolved and been resolved very satisfactorily.”